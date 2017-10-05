Man in dock for killing rival suitor

A 45-YEAR-OLD Borrowdale man who was arrested in connection with the death of Zimbabwe Premier Urban Culture Labels Harare Tees founder, Tinashe Chiweshe, yesterday appeared in court facing murder charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tapfumaneyi Allan Mawande, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to October 25 on $300 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mawande, who was represented by Harrison Nkomo, was ordered to surrender his passport and

to report twice a week at CID Homicide, Rhodesville Police Station.

It is the State’s case that on September 29 this year, Mawande assaulted Chiweshe with clenched fists and feet all over his body and further used an empty bottle to hit him in the ribs, causing his death.

Chiweshe is said to have passed away on Sunday, while admitted in the Parirenyatwa Hospital intensive care unit.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.