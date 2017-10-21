Man demands sex from mom, kills her over witchcraft

IN a bizarre case of sexual assault and murder, a Murehwa man, Titus Mafuka, allegedly demanded to have sexual intercourse with his mother after accusing her of bewitching him which he said resulted in his failure to sustain an erection each time he intended to be intimate with his wife.

BY CHARLES LAITON

As a result of his failure to fulfil his conjugal obligations with his wife, Mafuka allegedly undressed in full view of his wife, spread the bed, grabbed and ordered his mother to lie on the bed and have sexual intercourse with him without using juju as had been the case.

Mafuka then allegedly strangled his mother to death.

He then took his family with him and left his mother’s body, which was discovered five days later in an advanced state of decomposition.

The incident, which left many villagers shell-shocked, occurred at Chidhakwa village, Chief Chitsungo in Pfungwe on October 27 last year.

According to the court papers, the whole incident started on September 2, 2016 when Mafuka approached the village head, Dennis Bingura, and reported that his mother, Grace Kadzondera, was bewitching him.

Bingura called Mafuka’s mother, but failed to resolve the matter, after which he referred the dispute to headman Jamari, who later invited a prophet for a witch-hunting exercise.

The State alleges the prophet, one Clive Mungazi, came on November 3, 2016, gathered the villagers and after conducting his ceremony, declared that Kadzondera was not a spirit medium, but a witch.

Kadzondera confirmed the findings and was ordered to pay two beasts for practicing witchcraft.

Prior to his mother’s confirmation, Mafuka had also invited another prophet, Erina Mbofana, who uncovered several witchcraft artefacts at Kadzondera’s homestead, which were burnt in full view of other villagers.

However, just a day before Mafuka allegedly killed his mother, he invited her into his hut together with his wife during the day and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her as his first wife, but his mother refused, conceding that her acts were unnatural and influenced by witchcraft.

Mafuka allegedly asked his mother to make a confession. The deceased later allegedly confessed to killing Mafuka’s father and several other relatives.

She also confessed to have been sleeping with him and causing his erectile dys-function.

Following the said confession, Mafuka reportedly ordered his mother to slaughter her chicken for him and to give him a dollar to buy dagga.

The following morning, he proceeded to her bedroom, strangled her to death and ordered his family to leave the village.

The decomposing body was then found five days later by Mafuka’s sister and the matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.

Mafuka is appearing before High Court judge Justice Amie Tsanga facing murder and attempted rape charges.

Prosecutor Henry Muringani is appearing for the State, while Moses Nkomo is representing Mafuka.