Man (41) jailed 14 years for inserting finger into daughter’s privates

A 41-YEAR-OLD Kuwadzana motor mechanic was yesterday sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of indecently assaulting his eight-year-old daughter by inserting his finger into her private parts.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The convict, who was not named in court to protect the identity of the minor, will serve an eight-year effective jail term after

Harare regional magistrate, Themba Kuwanda suspended six years on condition of good behaviour.

Initially, the man pleaded not guilty to the charge, saying he was being framed by his estranged wife, but the court convicted him basing on the testimony of a State witness.

The witness told court that she saw the child fleeing the room after she was abused.

The State proved that on August 24 this year at around 6am, the man joined the complainant in her bed and slept beside her.

The court heard the father asked the minor to come closer and she complied and he then reached into the child’s undergarment and inserted his finger into her privates.

The complainant felt pain and she screamed for help, jumped off the bed and ran to her mother, who was sweeping the yard and told her what the father had done to her.

The matter was then reported to the police and the complainant was sent for a medical examination and an affidavit confirmed the girl had been abused.

Valerie Ngoma appeared for the State.