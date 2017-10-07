Man (39) rapes minor (4), gets 18 years behind bars

A 39-YEAR-OLD Manyame Park man, Thomas Kaitano, was yesterday sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by a Harare magistrate after being convicted of raping a four-year-old minor at his birthday party.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The convict, who is not related to the complainant, will serve 15 years in jail after regional magistrate, Noel Mupeiwa suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor, Constance Ngombengombe presented that on July 31 this year at around 6pm, the complainant was taken to a house in Manyame Park by her mother’s landlady, where Kaitano was celebrating his birthday at his friend’s residence.

Upon arrival, the complainant slept on the sofa.

At around 9pm, Kaitano carried the complainant to his friend’s vehicle, which was parked outside the gate and removed her panties and had anal sexual intercourse with her once. After abusing her, he took her back into the house, but the matter came to light when Kaitano’s friend observed that the complainant was crying and upon quizzing him on what he had been doing with the complainant outside the house, he did not respond.

Kaitano’s friend became suspicious and advised the complainant’s landlady to check if anything had been done to the minor. She observed semen and blood stains on the complainant’s backside and the matter was reported to the police, leading to Kaitano’s arrest.