Mabu takes modelling skills to France

ONE of the country’s top models, Hildah Mabu , is set to showcase her modelling skills at the second edition of the prestigious Africa Fashion reception pencilled for November 25 in Paris, France.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Miss Zimbabwe 2015 finalist was invited by the African Union Commission to be part of the fashion extravaganza that also features models and designers from Swaziland, Kenya, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Mabu, who is expected to depart for France on November 23, told NewsDay yesterday that showcasing her modelling skills abroad was a great honour and a big project that came with the responsibility of representing the nation.

“I am happy with such glory moments, as I have always dreamt of participating at such a big stage. Paris is huge and elite and this is a greatest opportunity that my modelling career has had to offer me,” she said.

The beauty queen, who is also the reigning Top Model World Zimbabwe and Miss Intercontinental, said her participation at the forthcoming fashion extravaganza comes hard-on-the-heels of her involvement at the 2017 edition of the Africa Fashion reception held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, last month.

Mabu said she had the opportunity to meet several people of high merit at the fashion and business summit addressed by renowned world speakers, as they discussed the future of the continent’s textile and fashion industry.

“Participating at such a prestigious event [Africa Fashion reception] opened my mind as I learnt that across the whole of Africa the fashion industry is taken more like a creative industry and not a business and thus we are striving to commercialise the fashion industry,” she said.

“From the summit, it came to light that governments in Africa are lacking support for the fashion industry as there are no policies or form of institutionalisation of the fashion industry as it is regarded unimportant for the national Gross Domestic Product.”

The Africa Fashion reception is a pan-African initiative that brings together fashion designers, models and manufacturers from across Africa to celebrate cultural diversity expressed through the artistic fashion.