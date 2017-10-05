Taxi driver killed, couple stabbed, robbed of R30k

A TAXI driver was gruesomely murdered and his car stolen while a couple was violently stabbed and robbed of about R30 000 in a horror-filled Monday night in Beitbridge town.

By OWN CORRESPONDENT

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she was yet to get the report from her Gwanda office in Matabeleland South.

The taxi driver identified as Cliff Chioza had a wide open stab wound below his rib cage and was left to die at Mfelandawonye in Dulivhadzimo.

Rabson Sibanda, who together with his wife Nancy Hapaguti survived a robbery said their assailants attacked them at 2am at their home.

“I was leaving home at 2am when I was attacked as I opened the door of my car. Suddenly I was surrounded by young Zulu-speaking youths armed with guns and knives,” he said.

Sibanda screamed and his wife came out to assist, but was stabbed on her hand and ran back inside the house.

“I asked her to give them the money and she gave them R30 000,” he said in an interview from his hospital bed.

Sibanda was stabbed on his hands and just below the rib cage.

Glaring signs of a struggle characterised the scene of Chioza’s death, where his remains lay in a drying pool of blood yesterday morning.

His car, a Honda Fit, was recovered at a local fuel station about a kilometre from where his body was.

Beitbridge has been rocked by a spate of robberies in the last three weeks in which four money changers have fallen victim.

In a similar pattern of hits, the robbers raid their targets at their homes reflective of how these operations are well-planned.

“They were youthful and about seven in number. Some stood at an incomplete house opposite to mine and they split directions after robbing us,” Sibanda said.