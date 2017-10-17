Lands officials, Zanu PF councillor in court for criminal abuse of office

SEVEN officials from the Lands and Rural Settlement ministry and a Zanu PF councillor from Mutare North appeared in court last Friday on allegations of criminal abuse of office and illegally parcelling out pieces of land to desperate home seekers in return for bribes.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Mutare North ward 1 councillor, Luxton Zorodzai Mawanga appeared before magistrate Innocent Bepura facing 18 counts of fraud after unlawfully parcelling out land and was remanded out of custody on $500 bail.

He was charged alongside seven land officers namely Simon Matendeka, Syvester Mafondokoto, Brian Manyika, Clememce Kusosa, Happy Simon, Clemence Kubara and Tendai Mukoyi who were all granted $300 bail each and remanded to October 27 this year.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe presented that on the first count, Mawanga, being a councillor, unlawfully allocated stand number 318 at Nyatsime Rural Service Centre to Vernah Taurai Chabukira, who later paid him $100, contrary to his duties.

The State also alleges, on a date unknown, but between January and December 2015, Mawanga allocated stand number 315 at Nyatsime Rural Service Centre to Evidence Chikonzo after demanding $200, but was paid $100.

In another fraud count, Mawanga is said to have used the same modus operandi to defraud Mavis Nyarirangwe and prejudicing her of $100 after facilitating a residential stand for her.

The State also alleges Manyika abused his office by demanding $350 from Masindi Clever and unlawfully parcelled stand number 267 without the required documents.

On the second count and on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but between the month of January 2015 to December 2015, Manyika is alleged to have allocated an unnumbered stand at Nyatsime Rural Service Centre to Dapi Enjura after demanding $50 from him contrary to his duties as a public officer.

The State alleges Manyika and other officials used the same modus operandi to defraud unsuspecting home-seekers of their hard-earned cash.