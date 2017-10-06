Kaindu eyes second major trophy

HOW MINE coach, Kelvin Kaindu is targeting his second piece of major silverware since he started coaching in the country as his side approach their quarter-final clash of the Chibuku Super Cup against Chapungu tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

In 2013, while at Highlanders, Kaindu masterminded success in the Mbada Diamonds Cup, where they beat How Mine in the final before missing out on the league title only on goal difference the same year with Dynamos clinching the title.

The Zambian gaffer quit Highlanders in 2014 to join Triangle the following year, where he left without any silverware to return to Bulawayo with How Mine last year.

How Mine travel to Gweru tomorrow where they face Chapungu in the quarter-final of the Chibuku Super Cup and Kaindu hopes to sail past the airmen at Ascot, targeting to reach the finals of the trophy and win his second major cup in Zimbabwe.

He lost 5-0 to Harare City in the quarter-finals of the same trophy in 2015, while at Triangle and last year, with How Mine he lost 4-3 in a penalty-shootout to his former employers Highlanders.

“We are on the road once again. Chapungu will be at a slight advantage as they are playing at home, but this is a cup game,” he said.

“Winning the Mbada Diamonds Cup with Highlanders was a great achievement for me because the club had gone for a long time without a trophy. And the other thing is that there are a few trophies to play for in the country and I would like to appreciate the sponsors of the Chibuku Super Cup. There is nothing greater in football than winning something as a coach. The quarter-finals draw was fair and we hope to go all the way to the final.”

The gold miners were home at Ascot for the first round, two weeks ago where they beat Bantu Rovers 2-1 with goals from Kudakwashe Musharu and Thembani Masuku.

They are up against Chapungu, who beat FC Platinum in the Midlands derby first round tie through a penalty by Brighton Mugoni.

FC Platinum, Dynamos, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn were all bundled out of the tournament in the first round with reigning league champions Caps United the only big club that sailed through.

The Green Machine face Shabanie Mine in the quarter-finals at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.