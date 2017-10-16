Jah Prayzah album launch matches billing

THOUSANDS of fans packed the Harare International Conference Centre to witness the launch of Jah Prayzah’s eighth album, Kutonga Kwaro, despite Nigerian star Davido’s failure to turn up following his arrest in his home country.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The contemporary musician launched the 14-track album on Friday together with two videos, Chengetedza and Nziyo Yerudo, which features Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade.

The Mdara Vachauya hitmaker put up a sterling performance at the concert that ended in the wee hours of Saturday morning, leaving merrymakers screaming for more.

Jah Prayzah churned out a few songs from his new album and some of his celebrated hits such as My Lily, Sendekera, Goto and Mdara Vachauya.

The musician saluted his fans during his stage performance and said he understood their disappointment regarding Davido’s fate.

“I want to thank you masoja for turning up to this event. This has been my wish,” he said. “I know we have been hurt because of my friend’s absence, but we will enjoy from what is there.”

Although promoters of the event roped in veteran musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and dancehall star Winky D in last-minute changes to make up for Davido’s absence, Jah Prayzah would have pulled it off on his own, as revellers started trickling out as soon as he left the stage for Winky D.

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo was the first to buy the new album at $10 000 and he also gave Jah Prayzah’s wife an additional $2 000 during the auction.

Meanwhile, Andy Muridzo and his band put up a spirited performance, as he showed off his mbira playing talent.

Tuku got music lovers onto their feet as he belted out hit songs including Madiro and Tozeza Baba.

ExQ, Ba Shupi, Nutty O, Zambian artiste, Mampi, and Mbeu also performed at the launch.