Gweru waives parking fees for elderly

THE Gweru City Council has adopted a new policy exempting its senior citizens from paying parking fees in the central business district.

by Stephen Chadenga

Mayor Charles Chikozho said the parking fee waiver for residents aged 65 years and above was meant to honour the city’s senior citizens.

“Council has proposed that the elderly, who are 65 years and above be exempted from parking charges,”Chikozho said at a council meeting last week.

“It is our position as a city that the elderly should enjoy certain benefits as a way of giving back to what they contributed during their active years.”

The council charges a nominal parking fee of $1 per hour in the central business district, with clamping and towing fees pegged at $30 and $85 respectively.

Chikozho also revealed that council will soon introduce an electronic parking system to replace the manual system which he said promoted corruption.