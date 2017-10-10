Gweru turns down Regina Mundi water bill plan

Gweru City Council has turned down payment proposals by Regina Mundi High School to settle a $50 000 water bill, instead of the contested $150 000 which the school was billed by the local authority.

By Stephen Chadenga

According to reports from a recent full council meeting, Regina Mundi has an outstanding water bill of $150 000, but the Catholic-run school contested the bill, arguing it was an estimation.

“Regina Mundi opted to pay $50 000 and of this amount being part payments of $20 000 and $30 000 respectively,” mayor Charles Chikozho said.

“The school had complained that the $150 000 bill was estimated, but after dispatching our team, we managed, as council, to verify that the bill ($150 000) is the proper one.

“As council, we do not accede to Regina Mundi’s proposals to opt for part payments of $20 000 and $30 000, but, instead, will grant the school 20% discount if they settle the $150 000.”

Gweru is owed more than $52 million by ratepayers, as residents and other debtors fail to settle their bills due to the liquidity crunch.

“We are currently owed $18 290 628 by industrial and commercial consumers, with government departments owing us

$4 427 679,” Chikozho recently said.

“We are also currently owed $29 501 105 by residential consumers and the total from our debtors as at March 31, 2017 is at

$52 219 411.”