Gweru loses 50% treated water through leaks

Gweru City Council is losing 50% of its treated water through pump leaks, as the local authority grapples with obsolete equipment, a senior council official has said.

By Stephen Chadenga

Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza said council was working on modalities to make sure that burst pipes were replaced.

“We are losing 50% of treated water through leaks,” Gwatipedza said at a full council meeting yesterday.

“There is need to replace such water pipes and as council we are working on ways to address the problem.”

Councillors, however, engaged in a heated debate when there were suggestions that a levy be introduced to address some of the water challenges faced by the city.

Ward 17 councillor Farai Muza shot down the proposal, saying economic hardships made it difficult for ratepayers to fork out more money in the form of a levy when they were struggling to pay bills.

Mayor Charles Chikozho, however, said: “It might not be a significant figure but it still can be worked out.

“Masvingo did it with a road levy and right now they are repairing and maintaining their roads.”

The issue of the levy was left unresolved with councillors failing to reach common ground.