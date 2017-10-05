Gweru loses 50% treated water through leaks

Gweru City Council is losing 50% of its treated water through pump leaks, as the local authority grapples with obsolete equipment, a senior council official has said.
By Stephen Chadenga
Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza said council was working on modalities to make sure that burst pipes were replaced.
“We are losing 50% of treated water through leaks,” Gwatipedza said at a full council meeting yesterday.
“There is need to replace such water pipes and as council we are working on ways to address the problem.”
Councillors, however, engaged in a heated debate when there were suggestions that a levy be introduced to address some of the water challenges faced by the city.
Ward 17 councillor Farai Muza shot down the proposal, saying economic hardships made it difficult for ratepayers to fork out more money in the form of a levy when they were struggling to pay bills.
Mayor Charles Chikozho, however, said: “It might not be a significant figure but it still can be worked out.
“Masvingo did it with a road levy and right now they are repairing and maintaining their roads.”
The issue of the levy was left unresolved with councillors failing to reach common ground.
Mackenzie
I am now convinced that the Gweru City Council has a leadership crises! It seems the term “modalities” is applied when nothing is happening to solve a problem. Charles Chokozho used it when he was pressed for a response on the dump site matter and now Elizabeth Gwatipedza has applied it…. Charles why do you want to adopt what other councils are doing to solve their problems??? Are you a Masvingo councillor or the Gweru Mayor? You have adequate think tanks at your disposal, the likes of Farai Muza, make use of them, Or are you an arrogant leader disguised as a pro-active Mayor. Charles, I have challenged you before and my challenge still stands, only now it has variated. I challenge you and Elizabeth Gwatipedza to resign immediately on the grounds of incompetence period! You guys have no clue as to what is happening and how to deal with what is happening, perhaps egocentric and confusion might best describe the goings on at your town house. I urge the Ministry to intervene rather sooner than later before the residents decide to claim back their city from these incompetent and clueless City fathers who spend productive time debating and discussing problems about a problem.