Grey imports sink Zim car manufacturing prospects

The country’s relaxed policies that permit the importation of used cars is hindering possible prospects by automobile companies to establish manufacturing plants, Nissan sales and operation general manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Liz Segal has said.
BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI/ FIDELITY MHLANGA
Drawing parallels in policy with South Africa, Segal told NewsDay on the side-lines of the third generation Nissan Navara launch last week that having an automobile manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe remained a pipe dream, until the government reviews its policy on “grey imports”.
“If the government puts a policy to ban grey imports, it would go a long way in making manufacturing viable in Zimbabwe. South Africa has benchmarks, they do not have grey imports, our automotive policy does not allow for grey imports, so establishing manufacturing goes hand-in-hand with the development of government auto policy,” Segal said.
“With grey imports, there will continue to be a challenge for all brands in sub-Saharan Africa, but what is great is being able to engage the government in auto policy or their plans around auto motor policy.”
She revealed that prior engagements had been made with the government, through the dealer’s counsel, to deliberate on the creation of an enabling environment for the establishment of car manufacturing plants that would help create many jobs for Zimbabweans.
Her sentiments deepen the debate around second-hand car imports with the central bank having come up with a recent import priority list to contain the foreign currency being siphoned out of the country through the importation of used cars.
The list places used car imports under the non-priority category and this has seen the number of used cars imported, reducing significantly since May.
A Fitch Group research company, BMI recently revealed that vehicle sales in the country will this year decline by 13,9% on the back of the ongoing liquidity crisis and weak economic growth.
Nissan has, however, managed to preserve a high market share with a decent 33,5% from 31% last year, which currently is the highest across all the automobile brands available in Zimbabwe.
even if there was a ban on grey imports the effect would be less people owning vehicles. it makes no sense to buy a vehicle for a price north of $20000 when one doesn’t have self-owned accommodation.
Nothing can happen under this regime!! Mazda, Dahmer and quest all collapsed under this government.Vote for change.
Talk about corporate arrogance on a grand scale…your products are way over priced. It is a fact that a brand new vehicle will lose no less than 20% of its purchase price when it is driven off the show room floor (in South Africa where all your products for the sub region a made). South Africa does not allow grey imports (which truth be told have proved themselves as durable as your supposed locally manufactured products.Second hand cars are expensive a Nissan Micra if the same year and comparable mileage You need to look at your pricing model and remove non value adding (but cost adding) activities in that regard make your cars competitive. I remember Nissan Runniville in Harare circa 2004, one of my clients (an exporter who had access to forex) required a brand new cab for the Nissan double cab 3.0TDI. We could not buy this directly from South Africa because we were not a dealer, we had to use one of your local dealers like Runniville, guess what they wanted to add a 20% handling fee even though my client was paying for the cab directly (Runniville did not have the forex to buy the cab)..I have to pay rent, staff, electricity etc said the parts manager really??
As i was reading this article i couldnt resist but notice 3 adverts asking me to buy used cars.