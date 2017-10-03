Grace donates used underwear

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday reportedly donated used underwear and night dresses at a Zanu PF meeting in Mutare.
The donation was handed over to ruling party activists by Chikanga/Dangamvura legislator Esau Mupfumi (Zanu PF) who claimed to have been sent by the First Lady.
“Recently, I visited the State House and I met the First Lady Grace Mugabe and I was given these clothes so that I can give you,’’ he said.
‘’I have briefs for you and I am told that most of your briefs are not in good shape, please come and collect your allocations today. We have night dresses, sandals and clothes, come and take, this is from your First Lady Grace Mugabe,’’ he said.
A man who attended the rally in Gimboki expressed anger at Zanu PF officials for treating them as charity cases, instead of creating employment opportunities so they could fend for themselves.
‘’There are issues which need to be addressed rather than giving us briefs, we do not have jobs and why is she doing this,’’ he said. By Kenneth Nyangani
Various women complained about getting night dresses when they were not getting enough food on the table.
takunda mazano
ndiwo mabhero arkubvutirwa vanhu kuma border aya
takunda mazano
amai vachipfeka Gucci vana muchipfekedzwa mudzokorodzwa musiirwa nhembe yenhaka kudyiswa zvarutswa kwete zvasiiwa.munhu wese asina kukwana kuna amai.
takunda mazano
those night dresses are a prophetic action from evangelist dr amai prophet mugabe kuti makarara.it’s metaphoric action to tell u makarara vanhu wee.nyt dress ndere varikurara kwete vakasvinura varikuona.
igwee ped
sure confusion and mist in the Country, asi Manicaland ladies is poor to the extend of being donated used underwear, Is it payback or thank you to the Marange diamonds kana nemi vaMushowe, Chinamasa, RBZ Governor and those Manicaland Gurus in Govt, is not a shame to hear of your Province being receiving second hand underwear? nema$ for 4 atekeshera nemastreet every corner of the Country
PHD
Mupfumi wapinda patyt namoms, STOP IT