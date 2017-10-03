NewsDay Reporter arrested over Grace underwear donation story

NewsDay Mutare-based reporter, Kenneth Nyangani has been arrested and is detained at Mutare Central over a story First Lady Grace Mugabe had donated used underwear to Zanu PF supporters.
Staff Reporter
According to his lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Nyangani is being charged for the criminal defamation under the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act.
Nyakureba said: “The brief facts are that Kenneth was picked up last night around 10pm at his home in Dangamvura and I attended to him around 11:30pm at Mutare Central where he was subsequently detained.
“At the moment I am in the Crime office. The Member-in-Charge Crime Assistant Inspector Shariwa is referring the docket to Law & Order.”
Zanu PF Dangamvura-Chikanga MP Esau Mupfumi filed the report and deposed to a statement but it is unclear whether or not he is the complaint himself or First Lady Grace.
The arrest follows a weekend report quoting Mupfumi saying he had visited State House and was given the used panties to donate to the Zanu PF activists and supporters in his constituency.
More to follow . . .
Suka
Comment…Asazi
g40
ndinogara ndichitaura ngatitojamuke
Gushungo
I support the first lady on that one. She knows her support base. Just take a look at all zanu pf supporters. They are the type of people who will do anything to lick Grace’s booty. She has donated all the undergaments that were used in the family since 1923 so instead of licking booty they will now lick underwear. The lady is not as dull as we thought, she is a genius!
Sagitarr
Vanonyanya kuda zvemahara vanhu ve zanu ruzevha front ava!
druke
nduwe here akomana , Zimbabweans don’t need g strings we want jobs.
Kutijairira chaiko , She knows ZANU PF Followers are dunderheads