Is this the day DeMbare tossed it away?

IF Dynamos fail to win the title, they will probably look at their match against Tsholotsho on Wednesday, where they struggled to a home draw, as the day they tossed it away.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

After opening a three-point gap at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, Dynamos only needed to take care of their own business and the title would certainly have been theirs.

But a home draw against a side that needs a miracle to survive in the topflight was a dispiriting and disappointing development for those who root for the club.

This is one of those instances where a draw really feels like a defeat and the task has been made the more difficult for DeMbare in their away match against title rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars where even a draw may not be good enough, if FC Platinum, now at the top, continue to collect maximum points.

That Tsholotsho actually felt disappointment after the draw and considered the result as two points dropped summed how disappointing Dynamos were.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa said after the match that it was worrisome how his team approached such an important game at this stage of the season.

“We said it before this match that the advantage we carried then was that we didn’t have to worry about what other teams did as long as we do well, but the way we responded today we played as if we had already won the match,” Mutasa observed. “The body language wasn’t good and it’s something that is worrisome at this stage of the season. It is a bit complicated for us now because we have to depend on other teams.”

Dynamos’ next match is against Tonderai Ndiraya’s Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have not lost a league match at Baobab Stadium this season.

A draw there will not help Dynamos much but would maintain their one-point advantage over Ngezi. What is important for them now is to try and pick up three points in their quest to dislodge Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum at the top.

Ngezi will see an opportunity to get an advantage over Dynamos.

Any form of failure and the reference point will be the Wednesday match against Tsholotsho who picked up only their 21st point of the season.

Dynamos had started well to score an early goal, courtesy of Tichaona Chipunza on the quarter hour mark, but Marshal Machazane was guilty of ball watching allowing Lucky Nyathi to level matters two minutes later.

They were never given time to celebrate and walked away with a point in the end.

Ngezi Platinum look to hold an advantage over their rivals.

In their last five matches they will play three of them at home while two will be away against FC Platinum and Bantu Rovers who have 21 defeats so far this season.

If Ngezi can take all nine points at home, also beat Bantu as is widely expected and collect at least a point at Mandava, they could well win the championship.

FC Platinum still have three trips lined up where they will play Tsholotsho, Harare City and Chapungu.

Chapungu and Harare City could be the problem fixtures added to that home tie against Ngezi Platinum Stars.