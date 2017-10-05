Chinese nationals arrested for selling $50 000 bond notes

Three Chinese nationals yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening a section of the Exchange Control Act after they were allegedly caught selling cash at a premium.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused – Fang Wei (35), Wu Huanjiu (42) and Wei Wei (30) – pleaded not guilty, when they appeared before magistrate, Nomsa Sabarauta, who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

Fang and Huanjiu are employed by Hanjiu Mineral Development (Pvt) in Darwendale, while Wei is employed by Planners Stationery situated along Seke Road in Harare.

It is the State’s case that on Tuesday, detectives from Harare Homicide received information that the trio were trading in cash.

The detectives then went to Number 136 Seke Road, Harare, to gather more information on the suspected dealings.

It is alleged that while outside Planners Stationery, the detectives saw Fang leaving, carrying a sealed cardboard box, which he placed in his car and drove off towards Chisipite.

The State alleges the detectives followed the vehicle and intercepted it along Enterprise Road and on conducting a search, they recovered $50 000 in bond notes stashed in the box, leading to his arrest.

It is alleged Fang then implicated Huanjiu and Wei, as the other parties involved in the transaction, leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, the 16 people, who appeared in court on Tuesday on allegations of illegally dealing in foreign currency, will know their fate today after Sabarauta postponed their bail ruling.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.