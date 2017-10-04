Chidzambwa busted in secret recording

ZPC Kariba head coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa was secretly recorded while taking a swipe at the team’s executive and sharing the real reasons why he has decided to quit the club at the end of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Chidzambwa announced last week that he would not seek renewal of his contract at the end of the season.

He said he decided to walk away as he felt he had let down the club and its supporters having failed to win anything in his three years at the club.

But the audio reveals the animosity between Chidzambwa and the club’s executive being the real reason why the experienced and respected mentor has decided to call it quits.

In the leaked audio, Chidzambwa and goalkeepers’ coach Brena Msiska are heard talking to an unidentified man revealing their reasons for quitting.

“This executive came saying they know all about football and made it very clear that they want to hire their own coach, not us whom they found already at the club. [Tungamirai] Mazarire has no respect, he belittled me last week, imagine he told me that his executive doesn’t respect my CV saying their executive know a lot about football,” Chidzambwa is heard in the audio.

Chidzambwa went further to say Mazarire, who is the club chairman, had told the coaches that they do not get instructions from coaches on which players to bring into the club.

Msiska is heard saying that it is very difficult for a coach to work under such an environment where there is no trust.

Chidzambwa also responded to the general assertion that they are well-remunerated at the club querying: “Which lot of money are we getting?”

He warned ZPC Kariba that they would lose players that have an attachment to their coaches.

The former Warriors coach alleged in the recording that the players are not happy that their winning bonuses are taxed.

Contacted for comment, Chidzambwa could not deny or confirm that he was the one in the audio and took a swipe at journalists who record them while having bar talk.

He said that these people were out to tarnish his image.

“I heard about the audio, but I will not say much. How can somebody record people having a bar talk? That is bad,” Chidzambwa said before he hanging up.

ZPC Kariba have been struggling of late. Having been knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by Shabanie, they went on to lose their home league tie against Ngezi Platinum Stars at the weekend.