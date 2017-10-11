Caps hunt for Maglas hooligans

CAPS United have condemned violence in football in the wake of their abandoned Chibuku Super Cup showdown against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The match was called off after 65 minutes with the home team leading 1-0 courtesy of a goal by former Dynamos defender William Mapfumo after assistant referee Thomas Kusosa was hit by a missile from a bay housing the visitors’ supporters.

Kudzai Nyamupfukudza’s goal was chalked off after Kusosa flagged it for offside, something that did not go down well with the Caps United supporters.

Referee of the day Philani Ncube, after consultation with match commissioner Gladmore Muzambi, decided to call off the match.

The two teams have been asked to present reports of what transpired, but Caps United are likely to be booted out of the tournament if the rules are adhered to.

According to the rules and regulations governing the tournament if a match is abandoned, the matter shall be referred to the disciplinary committee who shall impose a fine of not less than $2 000 on the guilty team. The match result is awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 winning scoreline or more if the opposing team has already reached a higher score.

Caps United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima, in a statement released yesterday, denounced violence, saying apart from dragging the game into disrepute, it was costly to the club. “As Caps United, we would like to state that we do not in any way tolerate acts of hooliganism and violence before, during and after matches. Such embarrassing and life-threatening disturbances should be condemned in the strongest terms.In regard to the ugly scenes that transpired at Maglas Stadium on Sunday, the board member responsible for our supporters has been assigned to conduct investigations and fans who will be caught on the wrong side of the law will be brought to book. We also appeal to law enforcement agents to assist us in apprehending the culprits. Pitch-invasion and missile-throwing should never be allowed near football activities as it costs the club huge sums of money,” Chitima’s statement read in part.

The Premier Soccer League has also made it clear they do not condone violence and urged football leaders to educate their fans on the dangers of violence and hooliganism. Chicken Inn, who were found guilty of causing the abandonment of their match against Yadah FC, were fined and banned from participating in the tournament next year while their opponents were given the match on a 3-0 scoreline.