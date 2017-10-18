Byo businessman remanded in custody for murder

BULAWAYO businessman, Oricious Moyo, was yesterday further remanded in custody to the end of this month when he briefly appeared before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge.

BY NIZBERT MOYO/SHARON SIBINDI

Oricious, who owns Fish and Chicken City in the city, stands accused of fatally shooting his lover’s husband Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo in July this year.

MaPecca, who is a former member of Siyaya Arts Group, was allegedly shot by Moyo on July 25 after being found in a compromising position with the latter’s wife, Jacqueline Chesigelenasos Moyo.

The court heard that MaPecca allegedly confronted Oricious and his wife and inquired about the nature of their relationship.

Oricious allegedly started the car engine in an attempt to flee, but MaPecca clung on the front passenger door.

The businessman then allegedly produced a pistol and shot him once on the right side of the rib cage before speeding off with Jacqueline.

Oricious later reported the matter to the police, accusing MaPecca of trying to rob him.

The police attended the scene and called an ambulance, which took MaPecca to Mpilo Hospital, where a bullet head was removed from his rib cage on August 28.

After the operation, MaPecca’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals’ intensive care unit, where he died the following day.

A post-mortem report showed that he died due to septic shock, septic laceration of the spinal cord and gunshot wound.

In a similar but unrelated matter, a Bulawayo magistrate yesterday referred suspected serial killer Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) to a mental institution for a medical examination.

Jindu stands accused of killing his neighbour Mboneli Joko Ncube (25) and childhood friend Cyprian Kudzurunga (28). He has been languishing in remand prison since February 3 following his arrest over the alleged ritual killings. The High Court in June denied him bail saying he was likely to commit similar crimes.