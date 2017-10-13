Breaking: Davido fans to wait for another day

…as he cancels Zim trip after ‘arrest’

NIGERIAN music star David “Davido” Adeleke was yesterday forced to cancel the Zimbabwe trip on the eleventh hour amid reports that he was picked by police for questioning in connection with the suspected murder of his close friends.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Davido, who was supposed to land this morning, was billed to be part of the stellar lineup of performers tonight when Jah Prayzah launches his much awaited eighth album Kutonga Kwaro at Harare International Conference Center.

According to Nigerian media, Davido was being interrogated by police over the death of Tagbo Umeike following reports that he had lied in his initial statement to the police on the matter.

While the event organisers 2 Kings Entertainment through their spokesperson Dee Nosh, claimed they were being told everything was under control, they were however, forced to make a late announcement that Davido was no longer coming for the launch.

“When we learnt that Davido was picked for questioning by the police we continuously got in touch with his camp and we were being told everything was under control that even part of his advance team had already left Lagos,” Dee Nosh said.

“As the concert organisers we were also optimistic that he will make it for the launch, but it’s unfortunate that due to circumstances beyond his or our control he will not be part of us tonight as initially scheduled.”

Dee Nosh said they have slashed prizes of the ordinary tickets from $20 to $10 and roped in dancehall sensation Winky D and music Super Star Oliver Mtukudzi on the lineup that will also some artistes from Jah Prayzah’s record stable Military Touch Movement among them Andy Muridzo, Ex Q, Nutty O and Diamond Boys alongside wheel spinners DJ Iroq.

“We value the support of the fans so we have decided to slash the prizes of the ordinary tickets as some of the cost for flying in Davido and his time has dropped. For those who had already purchased their tickets have the option to bring a second person on the same ticket or can get meal or beverages coupons valued for $10,” he said.

“For those who had purchased tickets specifically to see Davido in action if they decide not to come tonight they can keep their tickets for another Jah Prayzah and Davido concert coming soon.”

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said fans should not despair as they will still have the chance to see Davido live in Zimbabwe soon.

“We sincerely apologise to the fans that Davido will not be part of our album launch tonight due to situation beyond our control. We however assure fans that will definitely organise a concert featuring Jah Prayzah and Davido soon,” he said.

“Davido and his team have assured us and Zimbabweans at large that he will issue an official statement as soon as possible and also announcing a new date for A My Lilly. The album launch will go ahead as initially planned.”