Beitbridge socialite dies in car crash doing 300km/h

A BEITBRIDGE socialite died in a high speed car crash on Sunday night, where he was allegedly driving at 300/ hour.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesman Inspector Philisani Ndebele could not be reached for comment, but police sources identified the deceased as John Kolosa, a popular motor vehicle clearing agent based at Beitbridge Border Post.

Sources said Kolosa died on the spot after sideswiping another car with his recently imported six-speed VW GTI, which rolled for more than 150 metres from the point of impact.

His friend, a male nurse identified only as Irvine, miraculously survived with a fractured wrist.

The driver of the other car, a South African-registered Toyota pick-up truck, was hospitalised together with Irvine.

A young woman who dropped off Kolosa’s car at Lutumba, where they had a few drinks before the fatal crash, spoke of a nightmarish ride from Lion and Elephant Hotel.

“He was doing 270 kilometres per hour and I could hardly believe when we got here,” she said.

Irvine told people who pulled him out of the mangled car that when they crashed, the speedometer needle was sitting on 300 km/h, above the normal take-off speed of commercial aeroplanes.

He is survived by his wife and an infant.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw