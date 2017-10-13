Bande brings the house down

FAST-RISING gospel artiste, Trymore Bande brought the house down at the launch of his latest gospel album, with Zanu PF official, Jim Kunaka, stealing the thunder by outbidding other “punters” to land the musician’s latest offering for $1 500.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Bande, who fronts the Gospel Vocals outfit, put up a polished performance at Ster Kinekor cinemas and the excited fans were also treated to brief acts from gospel artiste, Kudzi Nyakudya and secular musicians including Romeo Gasa and Potiphar Mopo, who sang some of the host artiste’s popular songs.

Tracks such as Ndipeiwo Simba and Mashoko Evanhu left the fans clamouring for more.

Clad in a jacket with the national flag colours, MDC-T Mutasa Central legislator, Trevor Saruwaka, who was the guest of honour, set the tone by telling the audience that this was a national event, hence, his dressing.

An elated Bande told NewsDay that the launch was his best so far and paid tribute to the sterling work done by his manager, Munei Nyoni.

Nyoni said they had put a lot of work in the latest project, Praise and Testimony in Songs, and judging from the response at the launch, he was confident that the 10-track album will surpass Bande’s six albums to date.

“I have been working hard with the young man on this project for a year now and now the results are there to see. As a born-again Christian, I am elated that the message of the gospel, which is in the songs, is spreading across the world,” he said.

Kunaka’s surprise entrance midway through the programme and the bids from United Kingdom-based philanthropist Maraika Bomani, and South Africa-based music promoter, Otis Mahlatsi, illuminated the launch and gave Bande a perfect gift for his efforts over the years.

“I love Bande’s music and I decided to do my part in promoting him as he is a youth with a bright career ahead of him, Kunaka told NewsDay on the sidelines of the launch.

Nyoni confirmed that all the bids had been honoured with Kunaka using ZipIt to transfer the funds into the musician’s bank account.