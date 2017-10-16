AMHVoices: Voters will reshuffle Mugabe out of power

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe once more proved that he has run out of ideas, strategies and sound advice to keep his party intact and the economy floating.

PM,Our Reader

His latest Cabinet recycle, or is it reshuffle, which saw Priscah Mupfumira and Tshinga Dube and others being dropped, with some moved to less influential ministries because of factionalism, will haunt him come the 2018 polls.

Mugabe is the one who is blocking progress in all spheres of Zimbabweans’ lives. No reshuffle which leaves Mugabe as Head of State and government will yield any positive political or economic turnaround.

The man must step down.

To start with the reshuffle was a futile exercise. Most of these ministers cannot turn around anything much like Mugabe himself. They were failing in the ministries they were leading and will fail in the new ones they were assigned to.

With most key ministries allegedly now under G40 faction, it is easier to blame the G40 and Mugabe himself for Cabinet failure and spare the Lacoste faction. This will cost Mugabe personally come the 2018 mother of all polls.

I cannot imagine a disappointed and out-of-Cabinet Dube, Mupfumira and other demoted ministers heavily involving themselves in a campaign to keep Mugabe in power next year.

What Mugabe’s Cabinet recycle has managed to do is to weaken Mugabe further. He has no hope to defeat Morgan Tsvangirai now than before. He has committed political suicide by embarking on this Cabinet reshuffle.

The grassroots is seething with anger in the manner in which Mugabe is handling government business by seemingly enjoying scoring cheap political points against opponents within and outside Zanu PF, at the expense of serious government business.

It is for these reasons and many others like collapsing health delivery services, corruption, unemployment, vendors abuse, dictatorial practices etc that Mugabe and Zanu PF stand no chance to win 2018 polls against the mighty MDC Alliance.

The 2017 Cabinet reshuffle is his last Cabinet reshuffle as the voters will reshuffle and drop him out of the Cabinet come 2018 polls. Zanu PF is finished.