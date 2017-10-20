Akbay happy again

HIGHLANDERS’S bid for a more respectable finish in the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign was boosted by their win over hosts Triangle in a match played at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Triangle . . . . . . .(1) 1

Highlanders . . . . . 3

Not that it will change much except for a bit more money, but with the win yesterday, Highlanders climbed two places up the table to sit seventh on the log.

Their season is beyond redemption and they will certainly finish the year empty-handed, but yesterday they gave a good fight and will be kicking themselves that they should have done this more often, particularly in the second half of the season.

On the other hand, their opponents Triangle continued to endure a tough season with a 11th defeat of the season.

Former Dynamos defender Guthrie Zhokinyi had a day to forget after he put one into his own nets five minutes before the break to give Bosso the lead.

Simon Munawa scored his side’s second goal in the 68th minute, while Ray Lunga put the final nail on the coffin in injury time (91st minute) Triangle got their consolation through Lameck Nhamo in the 56th minute.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro described the Highlanders match as his worst since he joined the Lowveld-based side and that he was taking the blame.

‘’This is my worst game at Triangle and I am taking the blame, but I want to assure the fans that we are going to avoid relegation and we are going to bounce back to winning ways in our next match,’’ he said.

His counterpart Elroy Akbay expressed satisfaction with the result.

‘’I am the happiest man after winning 3-1 away from home and l am urging our fans to come in their numbers,’’ he said.

Both sides started the match on a slow note, but Triangle were the first to come out of their shell after winning a corner kick nine minutes into the match but failed to utilise it.

Highlanders however managed to wake up from their slumber with Rahman Kutsanzira dominating proceedings in the middle of the park.

The Bulawayo giants despite dominating possession failed to create meaningful chances.

Bosso won a free-kick in a dangerous position in the 27th minute and a Ralph Mutema curled shot almost beat Triangle shot stopper Tapiwa Mulenga.

It was another nightmarish afternoon for former Dynamos defender Zhokinyi who scored another own goal having also beat his keeper in the match against Yadah recently.

Mangwiro made a double substitution bringing in Tendai Huwa for Dzingai Chirambamuriwo while Courage Denias came in for Eriko Phiri at the start of the second half.

Triangle won a penalty on 56 minutes which Nhamo took and converted to give his side a glimmer of hope, but that was all they would get.

Zhokinyu was also liable in Bosso’s second goal after failing to clear his lines for Munawa to capitalise.

Highlanders put the match to rest in the 91th minute through substitute Lunga from a close range.

Triangle

T Chilenga, D Dzvinyai, B Chimwamuchere, K Chigwida, R Kawondera, D Chirambamuriwo T Huwa (46min), R Madamombe, E Mawuna J Chivasa (76mins), E Phiri, C Denias (46min), L Nhamo

Highlanders

N Madeya, B Ncube, R Kutsanzira, R Lunga (76min), S Munawa, G Makaruse, P Mudhuwa, T Ngulumbe, H Moyo, E Mudzingwa, A Gahadzikwa, R Matema