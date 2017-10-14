Africa Bet refuses to pay winner

THE country’s soccer betting firm, Africa Bet Soccer Shop, has been dragged to the High Court after refusing to pay a Harare man, Donely Magaisa, his $10 910 winning amount claiming the contract entered between the winner and the betting shop was unenforceable since it was contrary to the firm’s public policy.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Africa Bet Soccer Shop is said to have further refused to honour the claims, but rather, offered to reimburse the winner his initial amount for the stake only, and not the winning amount, arguing his claim had no legal basis.

“Upon redeeming the total winning from the two shops (Rezende and Chinhoyi), defendant (Africa Bet) refused to pay out the total winnings, citing that the odds for the seven bets played on four different days were incorrect, hence, defendant offered to reimburse the amount for the stake only and not the winning amount,” Magaisa said.

“On August 1, 2017, plaintiff (Magaisa) through his legal practitioners of record wrote a letter of demand for the amount due and owing, but defendant refused to pay the demanded.

“Defendant, through a letter dated August 22, 2017, further refused to pay out the total winnings, citing that the contract entered between the plaintiff and the defendant was unenforceable since it was contrary to public policy, hence, the claim has no legal basis.”

In his summons issued on October 11, 2017, Magaisa said between April 26 and 29 this year, he placed four bets for Italy Series soccer matches at Africa Bet Soccer Shop’s centres along Rezende and Chinhoyi streets respectively.

“On April 26, 2017, plaintiff placed a bet for Italy Series soccer match at Defendant’s Rezende 2 Shop . . . Plaintiff predicted correctly and won $268. On April 27, 2017, plaintiff again placed a bet for Italy Soccer match at defendant’s Chinhoyi Street shop . . . Plaintiff predicted correctly and won a total of $3 225,” Magaisa said.

“On April 29, 2017, plaintiff placed two bets for Italy Series soccer match at defendant’s Chinhoyi Street shop. The stakes placed were for $200 and $190 respectively both valued at $10.75 with a maximum possible winning amount of $2 150 and $2 042,50. Plaintiff predicted correctly and won a total of $4 192.”

Magaisa said on all the respective bettings, he won and was entitled to be paid the different amounts that were supposed to be paid out in respect of each bet, but when he approached the firm to redeem his cash, the firm refused to pay him.

Africa Bet is yet to enter appearance to defend.