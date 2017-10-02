2 Vic Falls poachers denied bail

THE two Victoria Falls men accused of poisoning and killing 13 elephants using cyanide powder-laced oranges in the Hwange National Park have been denied bail and remanded in custody to the end of this month.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Zwelitsha Tshuma (37) of Jambezi under Chief Shana and Steward Msipha (47) from Jabula village under Chief Mvuthu yesterday appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa, who denied them bail amid fears they would interfere with investigations.

According to the State, sometime between October 5 and 12 the pair went to Musikili communal area and Ngwengwe Springs and poisoned 13 elephants with cyanide powder.

The accused together with their alleged accomplice, Shepherd Siwela, still at large, dehorned four of the elephants and took away the tusks.

The tusks which weighed 75,7kg were later recovered and the accused were found in possession of the cyanide. The total value of the slain elephants was $650 000.