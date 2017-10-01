$1 million for Bakers Inn promo

BAKERS INN has injected $1 million into this year’s edition of Buy and Win promotion, with the confectionery firm projecting to boost volumes by 15%.

BY VANESSA GONYE

The promotion, which is in its third year, saw a volumes growth of between 10 and 18% last year.

“We have witnessed high volumes of demand for our promotion in the past years and we have managed to get a reasonable boost out of the previous editions. We, however, expect a 15 % growth during this current promotion compared to the preceding one,” Ngoni Mazango, Bakers Inn chief executive officer, said.

This year’s edition is covering all the 10 provinces with an emphasis on rural areas, where the firm is leading in sales with an assortment of prices set to be given out across the country.

“We are a volume-driven business, we thrive on volumes and we are very grateful to our customers who are continuing to support us. In terms of our capacity, we are very happy because our productivity ratios are at a good level.”

“We are looking at 75-80% on production and we are very proud of this because this is coming from our supporters, who are our customers; so, the promotion is our way of thanking them for their loyalty,” he said.

The promotion runs for 8 weeks, starting on October 2 to December 1.

A total of 10 500 winners are expected in the promotion with 110 000 prize units to be given out from the beginning of the promotion up to the grand draw which is set to be held on February 3 next year.