Zodwa Wabantu bows out

TRENDY South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, who was expected to grace the Private Lounge tonight is no longer coming, NewsDay has established.
BY ARTS REPORTER
Although efforts to get a comment from the promoters, Devine Assignments, were fruitless, sources close to the development confirmed the turn of events.
Wabantu was also expected to appear at the newly-opened Club 263 in Mutare tomorrow.
Wabantu also confirmed the developments on her Instagram account.
“I’m not going to Zimbabwe, I won though. I can’t be in a country run by P***y@annenhira. South Africa, It’s home. We make friends with other nations,” she posted.
The development came after a storm involving The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), actress Anne Nhira, Tourism Ministry and the Censorship Board around the suitability of Wabantu performing at the ongoing Harare International Carnival given her choice not to wear undergarments.
Meanwhile, ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs Sugar Chagonda has poured cold water on claims that they had prescribed costumes for Brazilian Samba dancers, Momo Kings, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday afternoon for the Samba Night set for tonight at the Private Lounge Car Park in Harare.
The Samba Queens, who are a major attraction, will also showcase their culture during the massive street party on Saturday alongside their Cuban counterparts and other participants from different countries.
Chagonda yesterday said they had no mandate to prescribe costumes for the 15-member South American delegation.
“There is nothing like that. We have not prescribed costumes for the Samba dancers as we are not specialists in Samba costumes to prescribe for them,” Chagonda said.
“Samba dancers have their known traditional costumes which are special costumes, not that they will be exposing flesh as many people suggest.”
Chagonda said the two cases were different because South Africa was not known for a culture of not wearing undergarments.
There has been a public outcry over the ban of the South African provocateur from participating at the carnival.
william dube
zodwa has gone too extreme in exposing her nakednes,and this does not go well with our culture in zim,especially the issue of not wearing her under garments.l support the decision of preventing her from coming,wanyanya kushamisa
bang
……culture my foot..
Chen Chikezha
We lack roots, just because the white man came and told us to wear pants when we never did before does not make it a sin not to wear one. We used to put on nhembe/amabhetshu without anything underneath and no bra at all. I actually do not have a problem with that and worse that would warrant a whole nation to stop thinking about the economy and decide who puts or should not put under garments including a special POLITBURO sitting.
Uncle Real
so if you feel ok with it then, suggest this business opportunity to your daughter, Zodwa is off. let your own parade their punani and have clowns entertained!!!
Mik
This is the 21 Century baba, if your wife wanted to around like that claiming that ndiyo culture yedu motowombera mawoko?
We cant be promoting blatant indecency all in the name of some South African woman, ngavaite izvozvo ikoko not here, let us try to at least hide our ills as we have always done. What sort of message are we sending to our ladies and children here in Zimbabwe when we have a whole nation fighting over having a woman come and dance without panties while holding a beer cause honestly that’s all she does.
Tatadza kubisa Zanu but chatogona kurwira Zodwa. The amount of attention this silly issue has attracted is beyond me.
Do you even know that people with metal IDs will not be able to vote?
Karanga
KU voter kuchine basa here. Asi hamusi kuona zvirikuitika?Open your eyes and stop wasting people’s time neku voter
NACIDO RICO
Well said @ Chen.
Valembe
Chikezha you are confusing issues. We used to put on only nhembe not out of choice but that was the only form of dressing available. we had no choice and had seen the need to have those parts covered
meaky
I can only say you are a big fool. If you have a shut mind just keep quiet. You clearly do not understand the difference between clothing and culture. Culture is all about collective mutually agreeable beliefs within a certain grouping of people at any given time. Clothing is about covering yourself to prevent harsh environments from doing harm to your body. Clothing changes as availability and technological advances happen whilst culture is not dynamic. Its only fools who say culture dynamic.
gunguwo
Yes, yes. We can confirm that during the recent politburo meeting by the revolutionary party, we discussed Zodwa extensively. There were heated exchanges amongst members on whether to allow her to come or not. After about 4 hours of deliberation we eventually agreed to postpone her coming since the people are not too comfortable with naked-dancers. We also called Cde Zuma to find out if Zodwa can be a threat to our national sovereignty, to which he said she was a harmless beauty. So she will surely come, but at an opportune time. This is a balancing act: we don’t want to disappoint our morally sensitive people here in Zimbabwe, neither do we wish to stain our relationship with out South African brothers.
the socialist
what culture is that
MAN KENYA
Over and above, manners make man, period!
HKay
ndoshaya kuti munonyatso farira chii pana gogo zodwa lol
NACIDO RICO
Your ancestors never wore panties. They lived in caves. They never used tissues. They had no toilets. The white colonialists deserves a pat on the back for bringing civilisation to Africa.
ZODWA WILL NEVER LOSE SLEEP BECOZ A CERTAIN POOR COUNTRY DO NOT WELCOME HER.
Mik
Zim is not poor my friend, whats really poor is your reasoning. Let Zodwa by all means do what she does and live her life, tinei nazvo. As you said we are poor so surely why should we be exporting more money out of our poor country to pay for someone who does what any other average woman in Zimbabwe can do. Buy Zimbabwe i say.
Walter O'Dim
@Mik Zimbabwe is a poor country, in fact its one of the poorest in Africa. I don’t know if you are that blinkered or not. That said, Nacido Rico is right that she would never lose sleep over coming to Zimbabwe hence her u-turn. All this Zodwa, carnival cr*p is ploy by the government to divert people’s attention over serious issues happening in this country.
meaky
Are you an ancestor my friend. If you are please stop poisoning isu vapenyu. We are not dead like you
mazeru mandirahwe
white supremacist mentality has no space in Zimbabwe .just keep your thoughts to your self or rather vomit to yourself
penga pen
its a myths to our culture, zodwa want to be a role model to our girl child by inspiring them to fallow her individual culture, keep yourself over LIMPOPO .
sizwe ka nare
We have enough demons in Zimbabwe. We don’t need South african demons. We have our own Bevs to deal with. Let her stay there in that country of loose morals
Kangaira
Anne Nhira should be deported from South Africa with immediate effect because she does not want Zodwa to come and work here . She likes to work in South Africa yet she does not want other nationals to work in Zimbabwe.
Mik
Inga makatowoma.
master
chinx will turn in his grave at the rate of immorality in this country
Africanson
Kangaira it is a free world where everyone everywhere must be free to criticize and support. Deportation? where does it come in. should you be banned from Zimbabwe because you value Zodwa’s values?? Yes she works in South Africa and there is freedom in South Africa, she must be free even to criticize Zuma. That is the difference between your Zim mentality and freedom tsek mhani
tinashe
zodwa must not come ….we dont want u here full stop.
Albert
Lets be straight here guys, there are lots of pantless street kids out there in our streets whom we don’t even talk about, yet we get worried when a South African dancer doesn’t wear panties. Then what do you mean when you say our Zimbabwean ‘culture’ does not allow women without panties. First lets dress our own girls, street kids. Anne Nhira has never donated even a single panty to street kids, even used one, shes not qualified to talk about panties, Anne dress the pantiless street gairl kids then we start believing in you.
terrence chitakakasha
this is too much ,that nakedness is not compatible with our cultural devices
khandis
Well say Terrence am with on this one
Jeki Sen
May someone confirm that Zodwa doesn’t put on panties…..
Ras J
@terrence chitakakasha. have you checked how naked Samba girls are. Unotoona zvese wangu
pedu papera
No official room for pornographic materials in zimbabwe
BaRussy
Zim is not poor? zvako urinani
JBL
Lets not misrepresent culture for the sake of promoting indecency. Kana uchiziva Shashiko, Mhapa, Nhabwamaringa then ofanira kuziva kuti madzitateguru edu vaipfeka zvemukati uye vaizvikoshesa.
Tawana
The issue of Zodwa waBantu is being sensationalised and purposely mis-directed and exaggerated. The issue is we do not think it is culturally and morally right to make public entertainment out of nudity! What has the fact that our ancestors did not wear pants got to do with us today? We are not our ancestors. We are us and we do not think it is entertainment to be peeping through women’s nakedness. Failing politically is another field and it does not mean we should then walk naked. The fact that I have not dressed a street kid does not mean I should be forced to watch a naked woman in the name of entertainment. Those who want to watch Zodwa’s nudity are welcome to go to South Africa and watch her.
wacho wacho
im sure the powers that be were never concerned about ‘what’ zodwa does but rather WHY she does it. Nakedness is never a problem, but when skewed the REASON behind will poison the understanding of the whole thing and that is why the samba are here and she is not…why do the samba girls dance almost naked?
Thompson
A SOCIETY WITHOUT A PRINCIPLE BIDS MISERY
zero
kkk inyaya ye nduwe yanetsa varume vakuru so kkk
mhofu ndeyemukono chete
zodwa is just overrated. what really is the issue here?
Kungo Ona
She looks like grace.
Also Grace wasnt allowed to cross to zw from za, same thing as her.
koenaalbert
Zodwa wabantu
Jacob zuma love your life stule and also me ,i have offer for you to make real pornsex , i you happy for this offer contact us :0738055392
I have fillings for you and i love your shape ,southafrica was so proud of you
,i love your naked way, pls come and fuck me as i you can .i promise you twentyfyfe thousand per day
Alec
Zodwa the entertainer kkkk she makes men sexually aroused in an appropriate time ,but she refreshes the minds of many men …but hey kuzim kwedu aite zvekufugura hembe pavanhu zvinonyadzisa nekuti tichine chivanhu chedu zvasiyana nesouth Africa here people they just do whatever they please to.chinonetsa what is new panaZodwa chisina vamwe vakadzi in this world kwekuti we will like to she zidwa neked?
chakuu
fuken nxaa
babaavo
Is Zondwa loved by real ppl in SA
letsobana
This is axactly the book of Revelation said, Jesus is coming and very soon. Am afraid on how this world is turned into.