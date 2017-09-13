Zimbo, 6 South Africans face murder charges

SIX suspects, who include a Zimbabwean and six South Africans, have been arrested over the alleged murder of an elderly South African couple in the Mokopane area, south of Beitbridge, on August 19 this year.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The Zimbabwean, Vision Bhokodisa (42), is believed to have once worked at the couple’s Immerpan Farm.

“He (Bhokodisa) was arrested with Mhlabane Bheki (30), Mbuyane Mpho Panuel (33), Nkosi Dumisani (33), Shabane Ntando (29), Mlazi Sfiso (36) and Phiri Nhlanhla Willis (37) all from Mpumalanga Province,” said Limpopo police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatbshe Ngoepe in a statement yesterday.

“Police were notified and subsequently a manhunt ensued until this major breakthrough was made. During the arrest, a rifle, magazine, shotgun and ammunition were recovered,” he said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Piet van Zyl (69) and his wife Tilla (66) were found on their farm, Kalkpoort Game Farm, in the Immerpan area the following morning.

This came exactly one year and six days after Van Zyl’s arrest on allegations of illegal rhino horn trading.

Police said they suspect that the couple was asleep when the suspects broke the door of their bedroom, ransacked the house and later shot them after tying their hands together.