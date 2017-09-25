‘Zim has no capacity to build forex reserves’

Zimbabwe is living from hand to mouth and has no capacity to build foreign currency reserves from export earnings, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya has said.
BY FIDELITY MHLANGA
Mangudya last week said foreign currency earnings were being spent on pressing commitments such as payment for the importation of fuel and electricity.
“Unfortunately we are living from hand to mouth now, for us to build reserves when we don’t have fuel, electricity, it does not work. I have heard ministers talking about these things, but you will be saying you are holding things constant ceteris paribus.
There is no time for ceteris paribus if I hold gold yet we don’t have fuel and electricity, then I go to the President saying I was building reserves, he will ask, are you mad?”
Mangudya said South African power utility company, Eskom was threatening to switch off electricity if Zimbabwe does not pay its debt by the end of the month.
“Right now, Eskom is saying if you don’t pay this amount of money by end of September, we switch off electricity. It will mean no production,” he said.
The central bank chief said the country needs to build confidence to be entrusted for funding by multilateral institutions.
“What we need in Zimbabwe, first and foremost let’s deal, with confidence-building measures then when that happens we go outside the country and leverage on your minerals underground and get $10 billion and $20 billion outside.”
“When an investor knows that Zimbabwe is going to continuously produce gold, platinum over a long time they are going to give money upfront.”
Mangudya said there was need for structural and fiscal reforms to enable the country to build the reserves.
“So we, therefore, have to work on structural, fiscal reforms to ensure that we are a matured economy. So we are looking at maturity. You can’t expect a kid born yesterday to start walking today,” he said.
analyst
some of our wounds are self inflicted.for example did RG have to carry more than 70 loafers including himself to the UN.As a country in distress we could have used our permenant representative at the Un to represent tne country and saved a lot of precious forex.
tiri
Tiri pa ma one chokwadi. ko takatadzeiko. Nekudzidza kwatakaita uku todzokera ku 2008 takatarisa here. ko Iwo ma Policy makers vaisazviona here.
Zimbabwe kutaura chete tiri shasha but ACTION zero. chinorwadza ndechekuti mutonga kuramba kuti hapana problem
hameno
william dube
politics dzikadhakwa mukoma dzinodhkisa economy,no matter how Educated we might be,nyaya haisi economy nyaya yezimbabwe ipolitics dzkadhakwa,professionals can not operate in such kind of an enviroment
Cde Mauyu
its like a father who goes out to feast with friends at a beer drink , buying beer and braaing whilst your kids are starving at home, sure what was the need to have that whole delegation to the UN rather than just letting Shava do the presentation there.
Peter
this “confidence building ” rethoric has been repeated ad nosium for I don’t know how many years. When is action going to be taken and who is responsible for this confidence building
Cde Mauyu
the hurricane gushungo of destruction has left the country in messy state.
Kiniel
I hope things will get to normal as our buying has been reduced.
gilo
ya Zimbabwe will never move on as long long as ZANU pf and Mugabe are in authority. they hide their heads in the sand that everything is alright. as long him and his family can afford to buy 300 million US cars go anywhere he wants with his family ,there is no problem in Zimbabwe. for how long Zimbabweans shall we be cowed and suffer ?its not written in the bible that we shall be under Mugabe until he dies, let’s arise Zimbabwe reject this tyranny,, arise Zimbabwe arise,,
Ruva
Well, its not making any sense either
Thambo
BACK TO 2008, AND WE ARE BACK WITH A BANG!!!!!