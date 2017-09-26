Zim needs broad-based coalition: Simba Makoni

MAVAMBO/Kusile/Dawn leader, Simba Makoni, yesterday said Zimbabwe needs a broad-based coalition not only of political parties but which also includes churches, student movements, labour and human rights campaigners, among other stakeholders if a new political dispensation is to be realised.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Addressing stakeholders at a Coalition of Democrats (Code) Midlands provincial meeting in Gweru, Makoni in a thinly veiled attack, which appeared to be directed at MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai said a coalition against President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF could not be achieved if opposition parties continued to fight for superiority.

Tsvangirai, who leads a parallel coalition group the MDC Alliance, has often been accused of harbouring a “big brother syndrome” and angling to be the ultimate leader of all opposition parties in the country.

Makoni said Code sought to achieve equal partnership among members instead of fighting for leadership positions.

“In Code, we are saying Zimbabwe needs a broad based coalition,” he said.

“Even if we have 40 political parties in Code, we are not satisfied, as what we need is the participation of all like-minded Zimbabweans outside political parties.”

Addressing the same meeting, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader, Elton Mangoma, said Mugabe could no longer improve the country’s fortunes given his advanced age.

“It’s quite strange that a 93-year-old thinks that he can still pull the ropes to lead this country,” he said.

Zapu secretary-general, Strike Mkandla said his party was still hopeful that former Vice-President Joice Mujuru would join Code.