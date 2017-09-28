Zicosu to mobilise students for Zanu PF Byo rally

ZANU PF Bulawayo province has received a major boost in its mobilisation campaign ahead of President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rally in the city, with the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu) saying it was mobilising students to attend the event.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The ruling party has gone on an aggressive mobilisation drive, including door-to-door outreach programmes to ensure maximum turnout at the rally.

Zicosu national treasurer-general Godknows Mdhari, who is also the student body’s outgoing Bulawayo chairperson told Southern Eye they had been busy over the past weeks mobilising students from various tertiary institutions to attend the youth interface rally set for White City Stadium.

“We are very happy with the progress of the union’s mobilisation exercise because we have made notable progress in almost all the tertiary institutions, especially at the National University of Science and Technology, Bulawayo Polytechnic and Hillside Teachers College, where we have picked up with speed. The number of students registering to attend and support the President has been increasing by each day,” he said.

Zanu PF has used the rallies to boast it has already won the 2018 harmonised elections.

“I am very confident that it is possible to mobilise and present 5 000 students to the Zanu PF youth league before the President comes as almost everyone is willing to attend. With the student interface coming soon after the youth interface rallies, we are appealing to the superiors to acknowledge the efforts made so far by the patriotic and loyal union,” Mdhari said.

Zanu PF Bulawayo province is under pressure to draw thousands to attend the youth interface rally, as witnessed in other provinces.

The party has struggled to entice voters, failing to land a single parliamentary seat since the turn of the millennium following the launch of the MDC in 1999. It was only in 2015 that the party managed to win five seats in by-elections boycotted by opposition parties.

The date for the rally is yet to be announced.