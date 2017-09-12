Zapu sets up election fundraising committee

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu has set up election committees to coordinate fundraising activities and campaigns for the 2018 polls, saying it is ready to go it alone should the opposition fail to forge a united front.

The party has two regional committees – one representing the southern parts of the country and the other northern region.

Southern Eye heard the southern region committee, headed by Christopher Moyo, met in Bulawayo on Monday last week “to consolidate their strategy for the coming 2018 harmonised elections”.

The meeting was attended by provincial chairpersons, secretaries for organising, youth and women representatives.

Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa confirmed the meeting, but was not at liberty to reveal the outcome.

“We do have such committees as Zapu and their sole mandate is preparing for and coordinating our programme for elections,” he said.

“It’s no secret that Zapu does not enjoy any external funding, hence, the decision to set up elections committees to raise funds for campaigning.

“So besides coming up with the best election strategy, we are also seized with fundraising for the same processes.

“The meeting by the southern region committee indeed took place on Monday, but I’m not able to unpack what they discussed, since we are yet to get briefing from the chairperson.”

Southern Eye heard the committees were given the task of sourcing resources for the 2018 election campaigns, formulation of a campaign framework and programmes for their respective regions “putting into consideration the unique needs of their places of domain and operation”.

“This was done in order be able, as a party, to apply programmes that resonate and are commensurate with differing needs as we move from one province to another.

“This is easily done under the devolution concept to which our manifesto will be speaking to,” a party insider said.

Another added: “The committees are also responsible for grooming our candidates, assisting also in all processes and procedures leading to elections.

“These include candidate registration, marketing and promotion.

“This function will also see the committees coming up with campaign messages as each has a research team in place to gather all voter needs and expectations.”