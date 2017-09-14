Zanu PF steers clear of Ndebele king saga

ZANU PF has steered clear of the controversy surrounding the planned revival of the Ndebele monarchy and the cancellation of self-proclaimed Ndebele king, Stanley Raphael Khumalo’s coronation by the police.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, yesterday said Zanu PF had no business interfering in such issues.

“We don’t want to get involved in these cultural issues,” he said.

Moyo referred Southern Eye to Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage minister Abednico Ncube, who, however, was unreachable for comment yesterday.

Bulawayo police on Tuesday blocked Khumalo’s planned coronation ceremony at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), but gave no reasons for the cancellation of the event.

Ncube has in the past called for Khumalo’s arrest, saying his actions were treasonous.

This came as other Khumalo clan members described the self-imposed Ndebele king as an impostor.

Khumalo’s spokesperson, Greater Sibanda and Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator, Mbuso Fuzwayo said the high turnout at the aborted event was enough evidence people were tired of the central government’s failure to uplift Matabeleland.”

“The people are tired over the way they are being treated by central government, the marginalisation of the region and unresolved issues of the Gukurahundi massacres,” Fuzwayo said.

“The marginalisation makes them feel as if they are not part of this country.”

Sibanda weighed in saying: “We were encouraged by the attendance, encouraged that this is the way to go for Matabeleland.

“We are going to have diplomatic engagements over the cancellation of the coronation.”

Benedict Sibasa, secretary-general of the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights said the cancellation of Khumalo’s coronation ceremony was a human rights violation.

“The action of the Zimbabwean government is a brazen violation of the rights of the minority Ndebele people in Zimbabwe, who have since the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980 been subjected to various heinous acts of marginalisation, discrimination and subjugation including a tribal genocide that left over

20 000 Ndebele civilians dead,” he said in a statement.