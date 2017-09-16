You’re fruitful

As you implement the blueprint of your life, you need conviction, determination and assurance. An appreciation of your source propels, motivates and inspires you to realise the end of your mission and assignment. The efficacy and legitimacy of your vision spring out of the bosom of God the Creator.

By Erasmus Makarimayi

A cognitive appreciation of His immanence in your purpose and goals is the root and basis for your assurance. You’re called, ordained and appointed to fruitfulness. Born again believers know that they’re productive deriving their being from the vitality of the resurrected life of Christ in them. Christians are called from death to life and that life is abundant that is yielding results and producing eternal fruits.

You blossom, bud and flourish. Jesus spoke to His disciples and us of our blessedness. John 15:16, Amplified, records: “You have not chosen Me, but I have chosen you and I have appointed you [I have planted you], that you might go and bear fruit and keep on bearing, and that your fruit may be lasting [that it may remain, abide], so that whatever you ask the Father in My Name [as presenting all that I am], He may give it to you.

“ We didn’t surface from nowhere. The grace of God begot us by the finished/accomplished works of Jesus. Born again believers are divine choice. We didn’t choose ourselves, but He chose us and we yielded to His choice. This is the reason why we choose to be humble and gracious.

Our Christian being is not of works we have done, but it is God’s unmerited, unearned, undeserved and unattainable favour. We’re rooted in divine original plan and mandate. Should we require something along the way, we call unto Him and He grants our request.

Christians are not an after thought or a stop gap measure but an eternally conceived spiritual reality. Ephesians 1:4 reveals to us: “According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love.”

We have to appreciate that we’re in Him and holy without blame. He has consecrated or set us apart in Him. We function and operate in Him without guilt or condemnation. Our conscience is clear. Self pity and low esteem don’t find expression in and through us. We’re positive minded and optimistic. We bear fruit of the Christian hope.

Salvation by and through the blood of Jesus has brought us into the presence of God. We now belong and are beneficiaries of the promises of God which are fulfilled yes and amen in Christ Jesus. Ephesians 2:12-13 comfort us: “That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world: But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.” In Christ, the blessing of Abraham rests and function in us.

We grow, increase and multiply and bear fruit. We’re not on our own, but we have been appointed. The life of Christ in us attracts others to salvation and we go out to win souls for Christ. We keep on bearing fruit and this fruit lasts forever. The nature of God of productivity permeates through us. In Christ, the blessing of Abraham manifests in us. Genesis 18:18 teaches: “Seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him?”

As a Bible reader you know this is accomplished in Christ. We realise a productive and fruitful life in Christ.

Galatians 3:16 brings to our attention: Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many, but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” So in Christ by His living blood, we live and produce fruit. Because of His resurrection power in us, we’re restored and we’re resurgent.

Our fruit lasts. You would want to understand that our very salvation is eternal. John 3:16b confirms: “that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” We’re not temporary. In the same vein, our progress is not temporary. We get into marriage not to divorce, but to stay and remain. Our God is everlasting. We start courses or studies not to surrender before graduation or completion. Divine longevity is our DNA. We start projects and open our businesses not to go under but to keep on growing.

Our salvation, deliverance, healing and prosperity are permanent. We’re at peace resting in the assurance of the finished works of Christ Jesus. We’re progressive, development-minded, advancing, productive and fruitful.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.