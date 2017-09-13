MP, China launch partnership

Kuwadzana MP Betty Kaseke (Zanu PF), through a foundation named after her, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with World Friends Day of China that will see the former provide life-saving drugs to Zimbabwe through the trust.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare, Kaseke said the drugs would start coming after approval from Health ministry and the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

“We thank our friends from China, World Friends Day, for their friendship gesture through this donation of drugs which they want to bring into the country through the Betty Kaseke Foundation,” she said.

“We have approached the Health ministry and MCAZ so that they can try to do their investigation about the drugs. They say it’s for curing HIV and also for prevention.”

Kaseke said her foundation was there to assist the less privileged.

She said the drugs would be distributed for free in line with the foundation’s objective of creating real and lasting conducive environments for the vulnerable groups which include orphans, widows, the elderly and youths in communities.

Kaseke has been involved in a number of projects to improve the lives of the less privileged in her constituency.

“We are not only looking at the girl child as we also have boy child projects. Very soon we will holding a soccer tournament and we have done a talent search programme for young stars. Our Miss Kuwadzana is going to be heavily involved in charity work,” she said.