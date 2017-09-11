War vets no pushovers, Mutsvangwa tells Sekeramayi

THE Zimbabwe National Liberations War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) has vowed to resist Zanu PF attempts to dissolve the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive, saying the ruling party had no legal grounds to dictate how the association was run.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Mutsvangwa yesterday scoffed at Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi’s Saturday order for an extra-ordinary ZNLWVA congress to appoint a new leadership despite a recent High Court ruling recognising the current executive as the only legitimate one.

“The ZNLWA executive will meet soon on this issue. As the law stands, (Defence minister) Sydney Sekeramayi, with his ‘ostrich head in the sand’ needs be reminded that he is outside of the law of the land, according to the Constitution of the republic.

We will not hesitate to enjoin him to the existing contempt of court ruling that was already rendered by the High Court,” Mutsvangwa said.

Addressing a rally on Saturday, Sekeramayi, who is secretary for war veterans in the Zanu PF politburo, said the party had agreed to dissolve the Mutsvangwa executive after its top leadership was expelled from the ruling party for openly campaigning for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

The axed war veterans leaders, who include Mutsvangwa, his deputy, Headman Moyo, secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda and spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya have defied the expulsion order and vowed to resist takeover of the association by a splinter faction led by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene.

Mutsvangwa yesterday dismissed Sekeramayi’s fresh election call as misguided and unconstitutional.

“The issue of holding an extraordinary elective congress of veterans association is not imminent and the association leadership are not cheap pushovers. Even the President knows and understands the rule of law. This association is a private organisation just like Zanu PF. It has its laws and regulations. Sekeramayi is the secretary for war veterans in the politburo, has no powers to decide over to the veterans association, but to advise. The leadership of this association will hold their congress in 2019, according to their constitution,” he said.

The ex-diplomat and Cabinet minister said the move to isolate the war veterans from Zanu PF will cost the party in 2018, adding they will campaign for anyone, but Mugabe and his team.

“Sekeramayi can go with his reviled G40, while ZNLWA goes with the people in 2018 elections. All other political figures are free to choose which side,” he said.