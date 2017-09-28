Veteran TV presenter in nasty divorce

VETERAN television presenter and Star FM deputy general manager, Piwayi Dzuda, has been dragged to court by his wife, Tichafara, who is seeking a divorce following allegations that the television personality has been bed-hopping and siring children out of wedlock, before deserting the family home.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through her lawyers, Messrs Mubangwa and Partners, Tichafara filed the divorce summons last week, claiming the pair’s 18-year-old marriage had irretrievably broken down.

In her declaration, Tichafara said Dzuda — who used to present a gospel programme on ZTV — abandoned the couple’s matrimonial home in June 2014 and the couple has not lived as husband and wife since.

“The marriage relationship of the parties (Tichafara said Dzuda) has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage in that: the plaintiff (Tichafara) has lost love and affection for the defendant (Dzuda),” Tichafara said.

“The defendant has abandoned his matrimonial home and is involved in an adulterous relationship with another woman to the extent of siring a child with this other person.”

Tichafara also said she was urging the court to consider granting her a spousal maintenance of $1 000 per month, since she has been out of employment for the past three years.

“During the subsistence of the marriage, the parties acquired three immovable properties being an undivided 0,763% share being Share No. 48 of Lot 11 of Bluffhill, an undivided 0.0298% share being No. 320 of Lot J of Borrowdale Estate and Flat T167C Willowvale in Harare,” she said.

“The parties also acquired numerous movable assets, which include household goods and two motor vehicles being a Chevrolet Cruise and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

In her claim, Tichafara said she was urging the court to award her the pair’s matrimonial house in Bluffhill and all its household goods together with the Chevrolet Cruise, while urging the court to award Dzuda the Willowvale Flat and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Tichafara further said she was urging the court to grant, the couple’s only son, number 320 of Lot J of Borrowdale Estate and all movable property at the couple’s homestead.

Dzuda is yet to respond to the application.