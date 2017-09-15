Uzumba produces another gem

NEW contemporary musician, Nigel Madzimure, affectionately known as N-One, has announced his arrival with the release of his singles collection album, Pamusoroi.

By Jairos Saunyama

N-One hails from Magunje in Uzumba, the same area that produced Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo.

In one of the tracks titled Uzumba, Madzimure pays tribute to Jah Prayzah and Muridzo.

“I have been doing single tracks and thought of releasing a collection album before I return to the studio for a full album. I started posting the tracks on social media and the response was good,” he said.

“I am introducing myself into the music industry with the title track, Pamusoroi. I have a lot of work to do for me to make a name.”

The 26-year-old artiste has already assembled a band called Ujambo and will drop another album, Shoko Harivhikwi, in December this year.

Madzimure also hails from the same village with drummer Douglas Vambe, the man behind the popular Jerusarema/Mbende drumbeat that accompanies news bulletins on local television and radio.