Tsvangirai expected at the weekend

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who is receiving medical treatment in South Africa, is expected back in the country any time from now, as his condition has reportedly improved.

BY OBEY MANAYITI/KENNETH NYANGANI

“By the end of this weekend, the people’s leader will be back to continue what he knows best; executing the people’s struggle with distinction,” Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said yesterday.

Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa last week after falling ill while attending an MDC Alliance strategy workshop in Kadoma.

MDC Alliance deferred its meeting slated for today to next week to accommodate Tsvangirai.

The coalition’s spokesperson, Jacob Ngarivhume confirmed to NewsDay yesterday that the principals’ meeting that was supposed to endorse the Kadoma resolutions had been deferred.

“We also hope that the alliance president to be fully recuperated to attend that very important meeting. There would be submissions from committees, recommendations for operations committees and a whole range of other aspects. It would be very good to have the president at that meeting,” he said.

Ngarivhume said the workshop organisers and those preparing a report, which was supposed to be tabled at the principals’ forum, had requested for more time to compile their documents, so as to adequately capture the recommendations.

MDC Alliance is working on the proposed coalition ahead of next year’s elections.

So far, the alliance has been launched in Harare and Bulawayo. It was expected to be launched in Mutare by the end of this month, but this has been moved to next month to pave way for MDC-T’s 18th anniversary celebrations slated for Kwekwe on October 7.

There were concerns over Tsvangirai’s ability to attend the Mutare MDC Alliance launch because of his health.

MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Trevor Saruwaka confirmed the development yesterday.

“We are praying for the speed recovery of our president. We are leaving the matter in the hands of his capable doctors and, as a province, we are preparing for the 18th anniversary celebrations and we have activated all systems in the province,” he said.