Triangle in another home win

TRIANGLE continued with their impressive run at home, beating Hwange at Gibbo Stadium yesterday to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top 8 this season.

Guthrie Zhokinyi opened the scoring as early as the 13th minute, before Simba Makoni doubled the advantage on 52nd minute. Ralph Kawondera made sure of the points at the stroke of fulltime, as the Tawurai Mangwiro coached side recorded their eighth victory at home.

They have only won once away, a record that is worrying their gaffer.

Hwange got their consolation through a second half goal by Shepherd Gadzikwa.

Mangwiro said he was happy with his side’s performance.

‘’l was impressed with my side performance, we really did well in the first half but we allowed them to get into the game after they scored. We are hoping to end the season on a strong note and improve on our position. We finished the season on 11th position last season, but we are hoping to improve on that,’’ he said.

Triangle have a good chance of improving on their record on the road when they travel to How Mine in their next fixture, a club that is struggling for form due to a salary standoff between the players and the management.

The win lifted Triangle to position seven on the log standings with 35points while Hwange are lying on 16th position with 23 points.