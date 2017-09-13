Thank God I’m still alive: Khaya Moyo

ZANU PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has said that he is lucky to be alive after being bedridden for nearly a year suffering from hypertension-related illnesses.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Khaya Moyo, who described eyeing President Robert Mugabe’s position as treasonous, praised God for the gift of life, saying without prayers he could have died. The Zanu PF spokesperson remained on full pay despite being absent from work for nearly a year.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Lord for the gift of life. As you all know, I was bedridden for a while in 2016. I would like to thank all those that prayed for me when I was bedridden,” he told Zanu PF delegates attending a commissariat workshop on voter registration held in Bulawayo at the weekend.

Khaya Moyo is also the Policy Co-ordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures minister in the President’s Office.

“I am here because of your prayers. I could have died, but God realised my time had not come and here I am celebrating the gift of life,” he said.

Khaya Moyo warned Zanu PF officials eyeing Mugabe’s position, saying having such dreams were treasonous.

“We only have one President, and one cannot be seen to be supporting any faction that wants the President to go. That is treasonous. Factionalism is treasonous.”

Khaya Moyo joins several Zanu PF bigwigs who have been in and out of hospital, battling hypertension-related illnesses as the intense infighting in the former guerilla movement takes a toll on their health.

He once scoffed at political rivals he claims wished him dead.

Suspicions of witchcraft have never escaped Zanu PF politicians when misfortune or ill health besets them.

Khaya Moyo was in 2014 accused of being part of a faction led by then Vice-President Joice Mujuru that was accused of plotting to unseat Mugabe.

He survived the chop.