Tearful Mhofu quits ZPC Kariba

ZPC coach, Sunday Chidzambwa dropped a bombshell yesterday after he announced that he will quit his post at the end of the Castle Lager Premiership season after he watched his team lose to Ngezi Platinum Stars at home yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

ZPC KARIBA…………….(0) 0

Ngezi PLATINUM …….(2)2

A tearful Chidzambwa said he had nothing to show for the three years he has been at the club, saying it was failure according to his standards.

“I have failed the Kariba community and my employer. It’s an honourable thing for me to quit now, but I will see out my contract by end of December” he said.

ZPC Kariba suffered their first home defeat to a fired-up Ngezi side gunning for their first league title since they were promoted into the top-flight league.

The win enabled Ngezi to shoot to the top of the table.

The platinum miners opened the scoring through Clive Augusto in the 13th miniute, when he fired home from the edge of the box after he received a pass from Dominic Mukandi.

Tichaona Mamvura doubled the advantage in the 40th minute, when slotted home after being fed by Michael Charamba, who had dispossessed Arnold Chiveya and outpaced his marker before making the delivery.

The match failed to live up to expectations due to heat that affected both sets of players.

Ngezi could have increased their tally, but their strikeforce squandered one chance after another.

Ngezi coach, Tonderai Ndiraya was elated with the win.

“It’s a sweet victory for us and I’m happy for the guys as the win keep us within the leading pack. It’s now obvious that we are gunning for the championship and we must be consistent for us to clinch the big prize,” he said.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T Hove, S Appiah, A Chiveya (M Kunyarimwe 46’), T Nyamandwe, T Munyanduri, N Tigere, R Manuvire (G Mangani 70’), S Makawa, T Mugoniwa (T Chamboko 47’), L Chikafa, Z Zekumbawira

Ngezi Platinum Stars: T Mawaya, Q Amini (K Machona 89’), D Tavari, X Moyo (L Chakoroma 64’), D Mukandi, M Phiri, C Augusto, M Charamba (T Dzvukamanja 90′), T Mabvura, G Murwira, P Jaure