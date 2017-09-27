Soul Jah Love to light up fiesta

Dancehall chanter, Soul Jah Love and award-winning hip-hop artiste, Emtee are among the top acts scheduled to light up this year’s edition of Shoko Festival, which is scheduled to run from September 29 to October 1 under the theme, YOUtopia.

BY ARTS REPORTER

They will perform alongside ExQ, Simba Tagz, Takura, Cal_Vin and top South Africa comedian, Mpho Popps.

Emtee is set to perform on the festival’s opening night at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences. He will be joined on stage by Cal_Vin, Tulk Munny, Guluva Seven, the Higher Culture and Reverb 7.

Festival director, Samm Farai Monro said this year’s edition of the fiesta would be inspiring.

“We look forward to giving festival-goers an exhilarating and liberating three days. We’ve tried to create an inspiring festival experience, with all the great acts we have this year,” he said.

Guests can also look forward to performances by Tariro neGitare, Jam Signal, Zambezi News, King Kandoro, Clive Chigubu, Gonyeti, Q Dube, Tinaye, Takura, Simba Tagz, Shasha, Black Pearl, So Profound, Charity Hutete and Cynthia Marangwanda.

The main festival venue will be the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences and Unit L Chitungwiza.

There will also be urban dance showcases by Jibilika, schools performances and child-friendly activities on offer both days.

Tickets for general admission are pegged at $10, while university students and high school pupils in uniform will pay $5.

The tickets are available from Alliance Francaise de Harare and Moto Republik and will also be available at the gate. On October 1, the festival will move to Chitungwiza’s Unit L Community Hall Grounds for the free entry, Peace in The Hood concert featuring Dhadza D, Chengeto Brown, Sharky and Boom Beto.