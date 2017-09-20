Sex worker up for stealing from sleeping clients

A BULAWAYO commercial sex worker has landed herself in trouble after she allegedly stole property worth $757 from two clients who had hired her.

BY SILAS NKALA

Itai Muzambi (23) of Entumbane was not asked to plead to two counts of theft when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya.

The court was told that on July 20 this year, the first complainant, Vutani Sibanda of Mpopoma Bulawayo, approached Muzambi and asked for her services.

It is alleged that Sibanda fell asleep inside the car and Muzambi stole his Samsung Galaxy Note cellphone and an Itel cellphone, all worth $500 before sneaking out of the car.

On September 5, detectives got information that Muzambi had Sibanda’s gadgets and allegedly ransacked her bedroom, where they recovered the Samsung Galaxy phone. Property worth $420 was recovered.

On Auguest 16, Muzambi also allegedly stole from another client, Lackson Mulaki Chuma after they booked a room at a city lodge.

It is alleged that during the night, Muzambi realised that Chuma was asleep and stole a cellphone handset with an Econet simcard which had $237 in its Ecocash wallet.

On August 17, she allegedly transferred $132 to another number.

On September 5 detectives were tipped that Muzambi had Chuma’s property and approached her. They allegedly recovered the handset from her bedroom. Muzambi was remanded out of custody to September 29 for trial.