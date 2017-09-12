Self-imposed King to go ahead with coronation

BY SILAS NKALA

SELF-IMPOSED King Mzilikazi II, Stanley Raphael Tshuma, who has since renamed himself Tshuma-Khumalo, has vowed to go ahead with his coronation ceremony today despite resistance from other clan members and government officials, who accuse him of being a “fraudster and misguided impostor”.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s main arena in Bulawayo.

Last Friday, organisers of the event were busy distributing invitation letters to various stakeholders for the function, which will run from 8am to 5pm.

But, Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Cultural Association organising secretary Nhlanhla Khumalo yesterday distanced himself from the event.

The association is organising its own parallel programme for the installation of South Africa-based Bulelani Khumalo as heir to the throne.

“Ours is going on well, we are continuing with the process of reviving the kingship and this involves quite a number of our chiefs, who are working on the issue,” Khumalo said.

“We will notify the people of the date of the coronation of the king.

“He (Stanley) said he would remove the Zimbabwe flag and take over the Bulawayo State House.

“We cannot do anything about whatever he wants to do, we will see if he will do what he promised those who follow him and those who put their money for him. Chiefs will deal with this issue.”

Controversy has marred the revival of the Ndebele kingdom with three names thrown into the race for the throne.

First was Peter Zwide Kalanga Khumalo, before Stanley came into the picture and declared himself King Mzilikazi II and unveiled a new Mthwakazi flag before announcing September 12 as the day of his coronation.

The Khumalo elders later settled on Bulelani as the legitimate prince, with his coronation date yet to be announced.

Lobengula was the last Ndebele king after the British Pioneer Column led by Cecil John Rhodes destroyed the Ndebele Kingdom in 1983.