Sanganai/Hlanganani fully subscribed

The 10th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism and travel fair has been fully subscribed with all the exhibition space taken up, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said yesterday. Sanganai/Hlanganani runs from September 27 to October 1 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

In an update, ZTA said, “All the space has been taken. Sanganai is now fully subscribed.”

ZTA said 335 exhibitors have registered to date compared to 236, who attended the 2016 edition with the majority of the exhibitors coming from Bulawayo.

The authority said 237 international buyers and 24 international media have confirmed their participation.

This year’s edition, ZTA said, would see the introduction of speed dating sessions earmarked at enhancing interaction between international buyers and exhibitor.

Of this year’s exhibitors, 150 are from Bulawayo up from 95 who exhibited last year.

“There is a significant growth in first time participants from 54 companies that were first timers last year to 75 exhibitors who will be participating for the first time at the 2017 edition,” it said.

There has also been an increase in interest from foreign exhibitors.

To date 11 countries represented by 22 foreign exhibitors will be exhibiting compared to 8 countries who participated in 2016 represented by 30 individual companies, ZTA said.

ZTA said first-time foreign exhibitors include Hospitality Association of Botswana which would exhibit with 10 operators from Botswana under its banner, Ghana Tourism Board that has booked a bigger space of 65 square metres so as to increase its visibility at the event and South Africa Tourism Board which returns after over a decade of absence at the show. They last participated before Sanganai/Hlanganani was rebranded.

“Such interest from the foreign participants is positive as we strive to grow Sanganani/Hlanganani,” ZTA said.