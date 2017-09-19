Rusike Fire fighting

CAPS United attacker Tafadzwa “Fire” Rusike (pictured) is still hopeful of staying on with the Premier Soccer League club despite having his contract terminated on Saturday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Rusike said he was surprised by the Caps United move and by late yesterday was unaware why he had been dismissed although he suspected his continued absence due to injuries might have influenced the club’s decision.

The striker has made sporadic appearances for the team this season mainly struggling with a groin injury.

He had been ruled out of the big Harare derby on Sunday owing to an ankle injury, but on the eve of the match he was dismissed from the club.

Yesterday, he opened up and said he remained committed to the club and hoped the decision would be reversed.

“I have got great respect for the president [Farai Jere] and will remain loyal to Caps United. I have been with them since I was very young,” Rusike said. “To me, Caps United is my home, it’s the team that groomed me into the player that I am today. I feel indebted to them. Sometimes I have played while I am not fully fit because I love the team. I suspect that the president might have been infuriated that of late I have not been playing a part because of injuries.”

He said he was struggling to come to terms with the injuries that have plagued him this term.

“To be honest, I have been afflicted by injuries time and again this season. Personally, I don’t even know what is happening in my life. I have even gone to Prophet Walter Magaya and when I visited him recently, I could see there was a big change.

It’s so frustrating, but I can tell you, I have a deep affection for this team. But if they have made a decision there is nothing I can do, I will have to move on with my life.”

After a lengthy period on the sidelines owing to a groin injury, Rusike returned to action in the first edition of the big Harare derby two weeks ago, but failed to last the distance after injuring his ankle.

He missed the team’s midweek match against Bulawayo City last week with a swollen ankle and hoped that he would be fit for the weekend match, a target that he also missed.

It is understood that Rusike has also been accused of insubordination as well as inciting other players to feign injuries and miss matches.

He said he had not been summoned to explain himself, but only learnt that he had been dismissed from the club.

The former Dynamos player still sees his future with Caps United.