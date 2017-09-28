Pictures: Bulawayo Carnival street march

This bleeding of foreign currency by President Robert Mugabe and his cronies is a serious cause for concern in view of the economic situation we find ourselves in today. Mugabe continues to distort and deceive about how things are, but the chickens have come home to roost. ...
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya’s efforts have been frustrated by government’s inaction or paralysis on the fiscal front where austerity measures, investment incentives, improvement on the regulatory framework and on government effectiveness are all long overdue. ...
It is sad that some power hungry senior opposition members from the parties that can bring change or even a revolution to Zimbabwe are blocking unity to safeguard their so called “influence” and positions.
...
Save Wave Nave
vote for APA
Nkosana moyo
Hosana Nkosana