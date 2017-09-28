Pictures: Bulawayo Carnival street march

- 7 hours ago

Pictures of the Bulawayo Carnival Street march organised by Intwasa Festival in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality that was also part of the World Tourism Day.

Intwasa Festival is currently ongoing in Bulawayo.

IMG_20170927_113545

IMG_20170927_113558

IMG_20170927_113607

IMG_20170927_114110

IMG_20170927_114435

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. Save Wave Nave

    vote for APA

    Nkosana moyo

    Hosana Nkosana

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *